St. Louis Cardinals sign Brandon Crawford

February 26 was an eventful day around her MLB. Aside from the preseason games that have been taking place, free agent movements and signings in search of a contract are still active. This is what a star player is like Brandon Crawford.

After 13 long seasons with the organization San Francisco GiantsHaving won two World Series in 2012 and 2014 respectively, the shortstop has decided to opt for 2024 free agency.

Months ago, there was buzz on social media that Brandon Crawford would retire this winter, but it appears that plans have changed and he will be wearing the team's new jersey.

St. Louis has signed Brandon Crawford for the 2024 MLB

Thanks to a post on the social network Katie Wul MLB athletethe scoop was revealed:

“The St. Louis Cardinals are signing Brandon Crawford, sources told The Athletic. The move provides needed veteran shortstop depth behind Masyn Winn, and Tommy Edman's status on Opening Day is unclear.“

As of now the terms of the contract are unknown, what we do know is that the veteran will bring the experience he possesses to the Redbirds.

Brandon Crawford In addition to the World Series episodes, he has appeared three times on All star gameWith four Gold Gloves (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021) and a silver bat in 2015.

Last season, he was in 94 games, leaving a sub-.200 average, but if we go through his career records, we find that he has… 146 home runsIn addition to 744 hits were struck inwith 1,392 resultsl .250 average.

We expect a bunch of St. Louis Cardinals He could get much of what he needs from the star shortstop so he can strengthen his defense and aspire to achieve that MLB postseason.