The Premier League adds four points to the historic England team and this is their new position in the table

02-26-2024



Penalty: 10 points Everton which took them from the middle of the Premier League to the relegation positions, has been corrected.

The English Premier League stated, today, Monday, that in response to the appeal submitted by the club after an independent committee punished it for violating the financial rules of the competition in the year that coincides with the 2021-22 season, the committee decided to impose its punishment, in the end, it will be 6 units.

This patch has already been updated in the Premier League table and the team now sits in 15th place, ahead of Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Everton It had 21 units and with the correction it reached 25. This means that the main candidates will fall championship she Luton Town, Burnley And Sheffield United.

The Goodison Park offices did not complain about the fact that irregularities were found in their accounts, which they admitted, but that the punishment was unfair. To argue this, they put nine arguments on the table. They are proven right in two of them, which reduces the rest in their treasury, although it maintains a condition similar to not counting two victories, but applying two defeats.

The first penalty was decided by an independent committee and printed by an independent appeals committee. The scale that left the penalty at 6 points was driven by the judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom Supported by specialists Daniel Alexander And Catherine applications. They have been selected by the management of an independent committee similar to the one the Premier League has to deal with these types of situations.