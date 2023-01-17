Paris Saint-Germain interacts with Neymar and gives him a new status

number.do not worry Neymar. The French daily newspaper L’Equipe reported that psg Don’t worry about the latest offers Brazilianwhich they still give a lot of credit to this season after its impressive start.

from here, Neymar He is not threatened to be a substitute in the upcoming matches of Paris Saint-Germain, despite the fact that he is not at the level of the first part of the season, before the World Cup. In the French club, they witnessed the bewilderment of all the French media’s attacks on the Brazilian, who they pointed to as one of the main culprits after the defeat against him. Renlast Sunday.

“We do not AnxietyBut some things must be rectified collectively, ”they point out from the club to the French outlet, so they point out in this newspaper Neymar ‘untouchable’ Within PSG to this day, A.J the condition Well deserved after his impressive start to the season with 15 goals and 13 assists.

world Cup It took its toll on Neymar Which came back on December 28th and it was Disqualified Kiss Strasbourg. He was not in the match against him lenses Nor is the cup against him chteauroux. the Why is it? What he suffered with Brazil in the World Cup has marked the Brazilian, who once he regains his physical form will certainly shine again.

However, the level of demand and pressure is maximum due to the results in Ligue 1, with two unexpected defeats against him. lenses and the Ren. In addition, eliminate Champions against him Bayern Approach. Neymar is finally hoping to give his best in this competition with Paris Saint-Germain.