Miguel Herrera admitted that he was advised by a life coach

This Friday Michael Herreraformer national coach W UANL TigersI acknowledge TUDN Who is with a life coach to correct his mistakes off the field of play, this after he has again applied for guidance Mexican national team.

Herrera, beyond his accomplishments as a coach, was widely remembered for his off-field confrontations with referees, fans, and journalists, as it was simply a fight with Christian Martinoli who took him away from him National selection Before the playoffs heading to Russia 2018.

“The coach who helps me with the second part of what happens after the bid, when the field is over. We’re in the process, we’re aware of the mistakes we’ve made and we’re trying to eliminate them so that the next process of work comes is completely centered on what we have to do,” he admitted EXCLUSIVELY. Gibran Areej.

Herrera was dismissed as coach of the UANL Tigers after their elimination in the semi-finals against Tuzos de Pachuca, with Mexico’s national team president “El Piojo” raising his hand on several occasions to lead a new Tri de. the account.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED: TEPATITLÁN ‘TROLLEA’ ATLAS WITH HIS FIELD Leasing AFTER JALISCOW STADIUM TERMS