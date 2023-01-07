January 7, 2023

They took down the hero! Real Madrid let the leadership get away with it after suffering a heavy defeat against Villarreal

January 7, 2023

2023-01-07

The first league game of 2023 has become a nightmare for the Real Madridwho were defeated 2-1 on their visit to Villarrealthis Saturday in the 16th round of the Spanish Championship, in which he could not place the temporary leader.

This is how the 2022-23 La Liga standings table works

with 38 points, Real Madrid He continues for second place and is tied with the leader F.C.Bwho would have overtaken him in the table, at least temporarily, in the event of a scoring.

The Catalans now have a fantastic opportunity to break away and get back into the lead on their own, although on paper their game on Sunday doesn’t look quite affordable, as they have to visit Atletico Madrid in the capital.

All of Saturday’s goals at La Ceramica came in the second half.

the Villarreal The scoring was opened in the 47th minute, when an error occurred at the start of the French Ferland Mindy make the ball go Gerard Morenothat enabled Jeremie Bennoand finishing in the area.

The equalizer came in the 58th minute, after the referee awarded a penalty kick for a handball by the Argentine John Voith After reviewing the play in VAR. Karim Benzema He converted the maximum penalty kick and put the match in a tie for a few moments.

The duel did not last long in a draw, since Villarreal He advanced again at 63, when Gerard Moreno About a penalty kick that has been whistled with a handball David praises.

After the World Cup break, the Real Madrid He had scored two victories without conceding goals, 2-0 at Valladolid Last Friday in the previous league and Tuesday this week 1-0 at Medan CaserinoFrom the Spanish fourth category in the King’s Cup.

Now the euphoria has stopped, before facing the trip to Saudi Arabia, where next week he will try to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Confirmed lines

Villarreal: Queen; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Coquelin, Parejo, Baena; Gerrard, Chukwueze and Jeremy Pino.

Real Madrid: Courtois. Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy; Chomeni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema.

