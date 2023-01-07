They took down the hero! Real Madrid let the leadership get away with it after suffering a heavy defeat against Villarreal

2023-01-07

The first league game of 2023 has become a nightmare for the Real Madridwho were defeated 2-1 on their visit to Villarrealthis Saturday in the 16th round of the Spanish Championship, in which he could not place the temporary leader.

with 38 points, Real Madrid He continues for second place and is tied with the leader F.C.Bwho would have overtaken him in the table, at least temporarily, in the event of a scoring.

The Catalans now have a fantastic opportunity to break away and get back into the lead on their own, although on paper their game on Sunday doesn’t look quite affordable, as they have to visit Atletico Madrid in the capital.

All of Saturday’s goals at La Ceramica came in the second half.