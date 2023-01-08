Is Cavallini coming? This is how the front operation of the Cruz Azul Clausura 2023 goes

potential signature of Luis Suarez ignited the illusion in the cement environment as he could finally count on a goalscorerhowever Can be met when the arrival of Uruguay crackFans kept hoping for the arrival A striker with similar terms to Cruz Azul in Clausura 2023.

And he, even, is the chief of the heavenly table, Victor Manuel Velazquez I realized that The machine was looking for two more reinforcements, one of which corresponded to the forward positionHowever, before Current panorama of La NoriaThe truth is, it can Don’t make anyone else attack.

It was the same coach Raul Gutierrezin an exclusive interview with Vamos Azul, who revealed that A scenario was contemplated in Cruz Azul and in the end a completely different scenario happenedWell, the input They hoped to find housing for Ivan Morales in another team And there was too Expectations of the departure of Michael Estrada After, after his participation in Qatar World Cup 2022.

however, Neither case can be determined. So for now Lakena has four strikers in his team, Well, in addition to Chile and Ecuadorianregistered in Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro and the recent signing of Argentine Augusto Lotti; As if that wasn’t enough, all of them ForeignerAnd her too 10 Places Occupied Not Trained In Mexico (NFM).

This is the case now Process to sign another striker for the 2023 World Cup will be held in Ferris wheel And it can no longer be resumed, as Cruz Azul is left with only the four strikers they now have; this way Lucas Cavallini, who would have been a potential now that he became a free agentwould Completely unlikely to get into the blue sky team.

