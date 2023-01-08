January 8, 2023

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis García, live stream: what channel is on TV and how to watch it online

Find out what options are available to watch the fight for the American and Dominican who are the WBA super featherweight champions.


American boxer Gervonta Davis He will fight on Saturday, January 7th against the Dominicans Hector Luis Garcia He will put his belt on the line World Boxing Association (WBA) Lightweight Against the Dominican defending super featherweight wand from the same federation and will move up in class. Learn about options for watching the fight live on TV and online.

The fight will take place at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C., United States, and can be seen live in Argentina ESPN3. To adjust the signal, you must select the following channels according to your cable operator:

  • channels 104 From Cablevisión Digital, HD and Flow
  • channels 623 (SD) f 1623 (HD) from DirecTV
  • channels 1012 (HD) Call Center

Any time Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

  • Argentina: 23 hours
  • United State: 21 hours
  • Mexico: 21 hours
  • dominican republic:
  • Brazil: 23 hours
  • Uruguay: 23 hours
  • Paraguay: 23 hours
  • Chili pepper: 23 hours
  • Bolivian: 22 hours
  • Venezuela: 22 hours
  • Ecuador: 21 hours
  • Colombia: 21 hours
  • Peru: 21 hours

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

  • Gervonta Davis (c) v. Hector Luis Garcia, for the WBA Lightweight Title
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chokhadzian for the interim IBF welterweight title
  • Rashidi Ellis against Roman Villa. heavy weight
  • Demetrius Andrade vs. Diamond Nicholson. Super middleweights
It might interest you

