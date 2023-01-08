Vincent Aboubakar attacks Cristiano: “I always thought Messi was better”

Cristiano Ronaldo He is waiting for his official debut with the Saudi club Al-Nasr. And the penalty, which was transferred from the English Premier League, had postponed the presentation on the field of the Portuguese national team, who was watching today, Friday, the match from a box.

A figure in Asian painting. Vincent Abu Bakr And that everything indicates that he will terminate his contract in order to open a gap for the former Real Madrid player, He attacked ‘CR7’ by pointing out that the Argentine star in Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messiwho recently ended one of the biggest World Cup winning controversies, is better than the Portuguese.

“I always thought Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after training with Ronaldo, I realized he was right.”the 30-year-old striker has been released, according to information published by ‘NTV Spor’.

One slip

from here Cristiano Ronaldo’s Asian adventure did not start in the best wayWell, Abu Bakr is not the only one who seems to support Messi more than he does. Some data from the current strategist of VictoryRudi Garcia certainly did not like the Portuguese.

“I tried to bring Messi from Doha” was the joke he told a press conference shortly before Cristiano’s arrival on Arab soil. Besides the fact that it was a simple joke from the coach, he made no secret of his admiration for the footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano is still suspended for one match And although he is counting down the hours to make his long-awaited debut with the Asian national team, the truth is that the tension is already starting to be felt in the dressing room.

As journalist Ben Jacobs revealed, Abu Bakr has not yet terminated his contract with Al-Arabi Club, but things are moving in this direction. “Talks continue to find the best solution for Abu Bakr and Al-Nasr after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo,” the aforementioned caller wrote on his Twitter account.