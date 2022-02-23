The result of the Melonarios vs Flumininense match, summary and date of the Copa Libertadores match | Libertadores Cup

And Melonarius could not maintain the advantage, entering the first half was ideal, but the expulsion condemned Alberto Gameiro’s style against Fluminense, who took advantage of the 1-2 lead in the first leg of the second stage of the Libertadores Cup.

Millonarios entered with criteria, trying to impose conditions from the start, taking the ball, given the Fluminense’s apparent intent to try to protect their goal. As a result, he showed variants of the scheme, in which Felipe Millo was his main fortress in the defensive side.

Those from Gamero knew that the space provided by Flu had to be used. And they do it like this. A long kick from Alvaro Monteiro to be received by David Silva, in combination with Daniel Ruiz, who enabled Sosa, to determine before the negative of the three central defenders, by defeating Fabio’s goal in the 6th minute.

As a result, Fluminense began to leave, leaving spaces that the Millonarios did not initially take advantage of, considering that Felipe Melo played as a libero, throughout the midfield.

Play followed by the goal, came the first difficult match between Felipe Melo and Eduardo Sosa, a confrontation that ended with an attempt to quarrel, as the players of the two teams arrived, in addition to the Brazilians protesting the goal, as they requested. Out of place it does not exist.

Complications for the locals began arriving with an offensive match, as Sosa entered the area, but when he went for the ball, David Braz’s shot was fired. Midfielder Dario Herrera did not hesitate to show him his second yellow card, as he left the match after only 19 minutes.

What was the beginning of a blues monologue, has become a common property. Fluminense gained confidence and developed his lines, leaving only three midfielders with their wing open and ready to attack.

The way blues music behaved varied. His loss to a man in attack did not allow him to continue the amazing pressure, so Herazo had to delay and wait a little longer for the air balls, hitting Nino and losing several times.

In the 36th minute, Fred was perhaps the clearest, starting with the goal. However, he suffered and was injured, giving way to Germaine Kano.

Fluminense found the key to the goal, in a play that started from the right area, where German Cano sent a ball to the edge of the area, Begodi finished, and Montero left the rebounding ball to Luis Henrique, who gave the ball to David Braz. , who seemed to push it in the 43rd minute.

Fluminense pressure continued and reached the goal again with a shot by Iago Felipe, which was saved by Monteiro. For the second part, the flu gave way to Colombian John Arias, replacing William Begood.

From the start, no more than two minutes passed and the Brazilians scored two clear goals, Luis Henrique’s shot was shot by Alvaro Monteiro, and in the subsequent play, Chris Silva ended and the ball went under the blue goalkeeper, not touching with difficulty. Colombian bow.

Immediate response from millionaires. A foul in the area on Daniel Ruiz committed by Nino. The person in charge of the assembly was David McAllister Silva, but goalkeeper Fabio saved him in the 49th minute.

Back and forth, ever since the match started, with Fluminense starting to leave more space than usual, both teams showed part of their offensive display.

The millionaires began to move the bank, leaving Diego Hirazo, so that Jader of Valencia could enter. While at Fluminense, Felipe Melo left, leaving the way for Ganso. In addition to taking out Silva’s side, so Pineda could enter in the 64th minute.

The passage of the record showed a negative reaction to the visit. Cano and Arias, referred to with Henrique.

In the 70th minute, the Blues had another great option going forward. Played prepared by Ruiz, with a free kick, so that Vega came from back to end, leaving the ball in the same direction as goalkeeper Fábio.

The intensity continued into the final section in blue. Silva enabled Daniel Ruiz in a superb way, who did not specify in time, before closing in the middle of Poz. The ineffectiveness of the measures established by Millonarios will have its effect.

Defensive and offensive shifts were key for Fluminense, as Luiz Henrique entered alone, in a filtered pass, which enabled German Cano, to put the Brazilians in second place in the 76th minute.

Luiz Henrique had the opportunity for the third in the 79th minute, but he sent the ball over the goal before leaving Montero. Milonarios ended up playing attacking, sending Berlaza, Guerra and Pereira onto the field, while the Brazilians tackled the ball, without experiencing major complications in the final stage of the match.

The return leg will take place next Tuesday, February 1, in Rio de Janeiro.