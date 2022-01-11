WINTER BASEBALL – Nunez and Kano led the Eastern Stars win

The Eastern Stars went on to hold second place alone in the standings by defeating Tigres del Licey 11-3 in the semi-final match of the 2021-2022 Fall/Winter Baseball Tournament, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Stadium Marichal of Marichal. This is the capital.

It was the third consecutive victory for the Stars, who broke the tie they had with the Tigers (who fell for the third time in a row) in second place and incidentally set their record 6-6, while the Blues tied 6-6. Aguilas, who beat Gigantes del Cibao (8-4), is last, with a score of 5-7.

The stars are measured on Tuesday at Águilas Cibaeñas at Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM. Panamanian Andy Otero will take the heap.

The six-race rally in the fourth inning was the key to the Green Flag team’s third road win in six matches.

Gustavo Núñez returned to score a good offensive match by connecting three hits on five racket strokes with three RBIs. Robinson Kano and Yamako Navarro also starred in the penalty area with two RBIs each.

Most notable for Licey was Dawel Lugo, who hit home in the ninth inning.

The victory went to the exempt Samuel Zazueta (1-0), while the reverse fell to Daniel Corsino (0-1).

As for the stars, Ronnie Garcia opened the game with four complete runs, five strokes, one run, one walk and four strokes. He was followed by Zazueta (2.0), Shea Spitzbarth (1.0) and Evan McClain (2.0).

For the Tigers, he started at Corsino Hill, who barely worked on one inning and two-thirds of a hit, two and four transitions. He was accompanied by Ulysses Joaquin (2.0), Randy Valadares (0.0), Eric Marínez (0.1), Mauricio Cabrera (2.0), Reyes Moronta (1.0), Hector Perez (1.0) and Offredy Gomez (1.0).

Score the tigers first on the board. At the end of the first half, Peter O’Brien hit a strong line that hit the bowler, and Anderson Tejeda scored from the third.

At the top of the second half, Paquidermos dominated the match as a result of two RBI heads to Gustavo Núñez center.

In the fourth inning, the stars made a six-lap rally. Núñez produced the first with a line to the central forest; Robinson Canoe hit a short fly ball behind third base, and two more went in. With the bases loaded, Yamaico Navarro fired an unstoppable hit on the producing center field in two rounds. Then Domingo Lipa pushed the last of that episode with a kick to the center field.

In the fifth inning, those in San Pedro de Macurie hit the Tigres again with two more runs, one with Christian Bethancourt’s kick and the other with Junior Lake’s unstoppable kick.

At the conclusion of the seventh inning, the Tigers scored a goal on a wild ground.

At nine, the stars hit another hit with Alfredo Reyes through the right field. At the conclusion of that inning, the Blues achieved their last round by running at home through Dowell Lugo’s left field.