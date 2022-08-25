Great expectations in Miami for Messi’s presence in the friendly match that the Argentine national team will play before the World Cup

Messi will visit Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the run-up to the World Cup

countdown to World Cup Qatar 2022 He explains that there are only 87 days left before the start of the most important event for the world of football. Among those who appear as a candidate to reach the final moments of its present is the Argentine team Leo Messi. Albiceleste He has not lost in 33 matches and next September he will play two of his last friendlies.

Waiting for your confirmation, The team led by Lionel Scaloni will play two matches in the United States against CONCACAF teams In preparation for the duel against Mexico in the World Cup group stage. One of the competitors will be Honduras. There will be a duel On the 23rd of next September in the city of Miami and with the luxurious stadium Hard Rock Stadium As the confrontation scene in which Argentina will be the main protagonist.

In this sense, in recent days great expectations have been generated for what will be the presence of Messi and his companions in the city of Florida. Online sales site Ticket manager Activate the page to buy tickets for a meeting between Argentina and Honduras. Marketing will start on Friday, August 26th at 9am (local time; 10 in Argentina) It will be for the general public.

A picture of the counter before the start of ticket sales for the match, scheduled for Friday

According to an Argentine tiktoker player named Franquito Rosella, who lives in Miami, most of the shirt sizes for Argentine No. 10 Messi have sold out and the place is really starting to shake with the potential visit of fleas. He added at the end of the video he posted on the social network: “We are local everywhere, so let’s go to Argentina and let’s go to Messi (…) so that we can bring the cup this year.”

Awaiting official confirmation from the Argentine Football Association, Stadium officials have yet to give indications of the event’s organizationThe newspaper said New Herald Miami.

After what will be their first duel against Honduras, Albiceleste will play another friendly match four days later, On the 27th of September against Jamaica On the Red Bull Arena In Harrison, New Jersey City.

Messi is about to compete in the World Cup for the fifth time (Reuters/Peter Chibura)

A few days ago, Honduras national team coach Diego Vazquez He talked about what it means to face Messi and the rest of the national team players a few days before the World Cup in the Middle East.

“The truth is that it is a huge illusion for us to play against the Argentine national team, which also has the best player in the world and that also generates an extra motivation for us. At first we were playing against El Salvador and Guatemala but it was suspended and then this match was confirmed, so the truth is we are very excited to be able to play a great game and to be up to the task,” said Honduran coach in an interview with TyC Sports.

“In Honduras it was good to play with Argentina because we are used to facing other competitors, they are from CONCACAF. With this type of opponent the matches are very sporadic, and I think the last time was before the previous World Cup in 2016 in San Juan. Being a professional, You always want to play and measure yourself against the best, it will be a great opportunity to show our level,” he added.

