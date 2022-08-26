With a very special date, the colossal figure that asked Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in a “superfight” boxing

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the most anticipated heavyweight fight

From the moment it Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua For the second time and defended the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts, the boxing-loving public Scream for ‘Super Fighting’ with Tyson FuryWBC’s King of the World. It will be a historic evening to unite the belts. Promoter Frank Warren declared that this would be the “only fight” the British would return to the ring for. Similarly, the Ukrainian said he was aware of Fury’s interest and announced that he would not fight again if he was not against this opponent.

In the past few hours, it became known The huge figure Tyson Fury would have asked to fight Oleksandr Usyk: £500m.which is equivalent to about 590 million dollars Approximately. It’s worth remembering that 15 days ago Fury announced his retirement at the age of 34.

“After long and arduous conversations, I have finally decided to retire for my 34th anniversary. I say ‘bon voyage’ (happy journey), ” Fury wrote on Friday, August 12, while celebrating his birthday. naturally, USIC After his victory he won the heavyweight title, although he also too Challenge: “I’m sure Tyson Fury hasn’t retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. If I don’t fight Tyson Fury, I won’t fight at all.”

Tyson Fury before his fight with Dillian White at Wembley (Reuters/Andrew Canridge)

however, The Briton has changed his mind and has now asked the organizers to specify all the details In the next seven days of this great battle. For all those who want to fight, I give them seven days, until September 1, to come up with the money. If not, thank you very much. It was all, I’m retired. All offers must be directed to my attorney in writing and with proof of funds. to start the gameFury said on his Instagram account, confirming what promoter Frank Warren had said.

According to his controversial style, he added: Send me and I will release the Ukrainian from his belts, as I did with the last Ukrainian (referring to Klitschko). The biggest fight in the world must be the biggest money in the world if I’m going to risk everything against an unknown alien. If it was AJ, it would have been free, but it isn’t. Guys, you better put that half a million in. “

Tyson Fury’s last world fight was against Dillian White, which allowed him to retain the World Council belt. For his part, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain’s Anthony Joshua on April 20 in Saudi Arabia and retained the World League, International Federation and World Organization titles.

“The challenge will be to meet the financial expectations of both of us. You have to be much bigger than Usik against Joshua II, because you have two fighters who have never met and four belts on the line. It is a unique situation to add that they are both undefeated, which is unusual.” Warren. and security: “It will be the biggest heavyweight title fight since Ali vs. Fraser.”

Oleksandr Usyk celebrated with his team last Saturday after retaining his heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua (Reuters/Andrew Canridge)

President of the World Boxing Council, Mauritius SolomonTalk about it in an interview with Sky Sports : “He’s the WBC World Champion, and he doesn’t have the ‘other belt’, He has the WBC Championship, starring Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Fraser, Tyson, Lennox Lewis… I’m so proud of Tyson FuryHe’s a formidable fighter and I’m sure you want to keep boxing And the battle for the unification of all the class tournaments will be formidable.”

“Boxing is going through a great phase. It would be great to see Fury vs Usyk at the top of the uniting division,” added Solomon, which thus coincides with the words of promoter Frank Warren who confirmed: “Tyson wants it. Usik and his team said right after the fight that they wanted it. Bob Arum and I love it. We just need to make it work. Financially because it will be a unique event. This will be the biggest heavyweight title fight since Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.”

With the machine running, the exact date is also studied and according to the British Daily Mail, The idea is for it to be done on December 17, a day before the World Cup final in Qatar. The location could again be Saudi Arabia or Wembley Stadium in London, where Tyson Fury fought with Dillian White. “We are very interested in fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title. We will be interested in doing that in Riyadh,” the Saudi sports minister said after the Ukrainian battle at the weekend.

According to international sources, both promoters have had smooth communication since before the rematch between Usyk and Joshua, so they confirmed that they are well prepared. The bigger goal now would be to get to the number Fury intended, which is no less. “It’s the first time, and God knows how long the four belts are at stake. Both boxers are undefeated. This fight will captivate the entire boxing world.” Warren shut down. Will they do that?

Read on: