Summary of the Chivas match against Mazatlan (1-0). Objectives

Chivas scored the goal and the victory in his first appearance in the Mexican Cupby defeating Mazatlan Club 1-0 at Jalisco Stadium, thanks to the result of a gem, Luis Fernando Puente, who changed the face of the team by entering.

It was the fourth pre-season win for the team led by Veliko Bonović, who struggled to beat the Cañoneros, on a night of ups and downs, and a shoddy entry in Jalisco with just over 5,000 spectators.

In the fifth friendly match Guadalajara tried, but the team seemed to fall shortsince Alexis Vega or Roberto Alvarado are not available.

Guadalajara looked better in the second half, when local players Zahid Muñoz and Luis Fernando Puente were on the field, and the latter scored the goal in the last minute of play.

Chivas had sparks, and they didn’t start that early, because in the 17th minute, Fernando Beltrán was the one who wanted to spice up the game and tried a powerful right-footed shot that he hit after catching the ball with a beanie. The ball went over Daniel Gutierrez’s goal.

Perla del Pacifico players tried to respond and David Coleman hit the ball in the 21st minute, which was denied by the Chivas defense.

Chivas followed and in the 28th minute, Alan Muzzo recovered the ball, put it in the area, Carlos Cisneros headed it from one side and in the 39th minute, Cristian Calderón had a free kick that went over the top.

Before the break, Cañoneros came close when, in the 41st minute, he put Brian Rubio in a sock without danger.

Was it by hand?

Chivas goal Around time and despite the fact that it had been disallowed, Guadalajara scored the first goals of the match thanks to Luis Puente’s deflection ????????????????????????????????? ????????? pic.twitter.com/x4LMWLqMar – Hard Mark (DurodeMarcarGDL) December 17, 2022

There were changes in the first half and the sequel looks even better. In the 51st minute, Brian Kollola finished with a one-sided header inside the area, in what was the match’s most scintillating start.

Angel Zaldivar attempted a great goal in the 56th minute with a small hat, with which he tried to surprise Nicolas Vicones, but the Uruguayan, who had recently conceded, turned him away to a corner kick.

Mazatlán looked on and in the 58th minute, Edgar Yoel Barcenas hit hard and positioned and, thanks to a deflection from Rojiblanco, went to one side.

In the 63rd minute, a great football game by Chivas that Isaac Brizuela started from the right side, the ball was left to Luis Fernando Puente, who made a screen and Zahid Muñoz finished with a heel. Unfortunately for the Rojiblanco player, the ball was kicked off the line by Vikonis.

Already in the last part, Eduardo Torres almost scored for Chivas with a good header that went past the Vikones goal; It was a very good shot that actually went inches from the goal.

It was the 91st minute when Chivas managed to win, when Puente parried a shot from outside the area by Isaac Brizuela, and the ball hit the Vikones goal. At first the referee canceled the score, but seconds later he deemed it good.

Chivas didn’t like them, but they won, and that’s what counts.