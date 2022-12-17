The powerful announcement of the PSG president in the middle of the World Cup about Messi's future: "I confirm it a thousand times..."

2022-12-16
Leo Messi He has a contract with him psg Until June next year. The Argentine striker could seal his signature with any other club from January, in case he is considering not continuing his career in France.
however, Nasser Al-Khulaifithe president of the Parisian team, gave an interview to Radio Montecarlo, in which he spoke frankly about the footballer’s future.
“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with Paris Saint-Germain. I think he wants to stay,” said the top coach in the face of rumors that place the player away from Paris.
Al-Khulaifi He said that the renewal of the “10” would be an issue to be resolved in the coming days. He commented, “We will discuss it after the World Cup.”
Messi He can be declared a champion on Sunday with the Albiceleste national team for the first time. Therefore, the psg He is not throwing in the towel to achieve his continuity and is confident he can continue to perform at a high level for at least another two seasons despite the fact that the striker will be 36 years old.
The idea for the Rosario guy is to wait after the World Cup to see how he feels physically after losing so much this season.
Demand respect from Paris
On the other hand, Chief said psg “We don’t want to put 500 or 600 million in another stadium. For us the most important thing is the pitch. We don’t want to make money from this stadium, we don’t want to go to the mall. I have a lot of respect for the mayor of Paris. I have very good relations with her. But I I ask the city of Paris to respect us as well.”
