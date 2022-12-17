The powerful announcement of the PSG president in the middle of the World Cup about Messi's future: "I confirm it a thousand times..."

2022-12-16

Leo Messi He has a contract with him psg Until June next year. The Argentine striker could seal his signature with any other club from January, in case he is considering not continuing his career in France.

however, Nasser Al-Khulaifithe president of the Parisian team, gave an interview to Radio Montecarlo, in which he spoke frankly about the footballer’s future.

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with Paris Saint-Germain. I think he wants to stay,” said the top coach in the face of rumors that place the player away from Paris.

Al-Khulaifi He said that the renewal of the “10” would be an issue to be resolved in the coming days. He commented, “We will discuss it after the World Cup.”