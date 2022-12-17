December 17, 2022

Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan: goals, summary, controversies and videos of the match of the first day of the Copa Sky

Cassandra Curtis December 17, 2022 2 min read

Heaven Cup

Chivas de Guadalajara dominated Mazatlán 1-0 at Jalisco Stadium for the 2023 Liga MX Sky Cup Clausura. Check out videos of goals, controversies and the full recap of this passionate match.

© ChivasGuadalajara faced Mazatlan in its return as hosts of Estadio Jalisco

Chivas de Guadalajara returned to action on Friday, December 16th, when they won by a minimum margin of 1-0 over Mazatlán FC at the Estadio Jalisco.a match in the first round of Group B of the Sky Cup, part of the pre-season for the 2023 Liga MX Final Tournament, which Rebaño Pasión brings you the most complete summary of this vibrant, friendly commitment.

Holy Flock started this encounter in the Pearl West with an excellent team. Coach Veljko Paunović had an outstanding starting line-up including goalkeeper Raul Talla Rangel and proposing Alain Muzzo as a right-wing striker. A shot from Isaac Brizuela in extra time was deflected by Luis Fernando Puente (90 + 2) to beat the Mazatlan goal and secure Guadalajara’s painful victory at Jalisco..

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, following this commitment, will play as hosts at Estadio Jalisco His next match in preparation for the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament: Monday, December 19thwhen they receive Santos Laguna in the same legendary venue, corresponding to the second round of Group B in the Sky Cup. Rebaño Pasión brings you a video summary of this match against Mazatlán.

