“Eric and Manchester would welcome you with open arms.”

2022-12-17

costa rican legend, Brian Ruiz, He will play his last commitment on Saturday with the two teams (Alajuelense and Twente) that made him the most special in his entire career until he retired from his dreams.

This past week has been very special for Captain alajuelenseAnd the twenty and choose costa rica, Because he was living very exciting moments in his last training sessions.

Likewise, the costa rican met up with his former classmates from Twenty, They ended up dedicating many letters to him from members of the club he won eredivisie In the 2009-2010 season.

One of those who sent him a message was the team’s coach at the time, the Englishman Steve McLarenwho was responsible for his signature finish.

“What an amazing career you’ve had, and what a way to end it in the World Cup, your 147th national team appearance has been incredible. You were one of the three best signings I made for Jamie,” the strategist said in a video released by the club. Hasselbaink and Gareth Southgate.

With Twente, Bryan Ruiz scored 24 goals in his first season and was instrumental in lifting the trophy at the end of the season, one point ahead of Ajax.

McLaren He had a great career. Managed: Middlesbrough, UEFA Cup runners-up 2006, was with England until 2007 He is now the technical assistant for Manchester United with Erik ten Hag. After knowing this, that’s why McClaren sent the invitation to “Weasel Ruiz” so that if he wanted to become a coach one day, United would receive him without problems.