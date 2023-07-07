Alonso, Alvarez and Lindor make a series of HR and Mets sweep performances in the desert

PHOENIX — Francisco Lindor scored thirty-two on a five-hit night Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0 Thursday.
Carlos Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits in eight innings for the struggling Mets, who recorded 17 strikeouts for the fifth straight game.
Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to hit three home runs in a three-game series twice in a season—only Larry Elliott in 1964 did it once—and Alonso’s home run was his 26th of the season. anus.
Lindor went 5-for-5 and was twice shy of the course, plus he scored three runs a day after falling ill and being placed on an IV. New York swept the three-game series in Arizona for the first time since 2014.
For the Mets, Puerto Rico’s Francisco Lindor went 5-5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Dominican Starling Mart 5-2. Venezuelan Francisco Alvarez 3-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Luis Gillorm 5-2.
For the Diamondbacks, Dominican Ketel Marte 3-1. Cuban Lourdes Guriel Jr. 3-0. Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno 3-0. Puerto Rico Emmanuel Rivera 3-0.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Schweinsteiger saw the German football crisis because of Guardiola
Mexico’s national team seeks gold in Central America against Costa Rica
Pablo López throws a shutout as the Twins beat the Royals