Schweinsteiger saw the German football crisis because of Guardiola

Bastian SchweinsteigerFormer German soccer player Bayern Munich On Thursday, Manshaft expressed his opinion on the crisis that football is currently experiencing in his country, which he attributed to the Spanish coach. Josep Guardiolawho achieved the treble last season with Manchester city.

In an interview with TalkSPORTthe former Teutonic player considered that Pep’s style did not suit him German footballAnd when he came to direct Bayern Munich in 2013, he sought to emulate his style of play.

“When he arrived in the country, everyone’s opinion was that we had to play this kind of football with an emphasis on short passing, but what happened in the end is that we lost our values.”

Bastian also argued that he accepted Germany national team She was recognized for her struggle and dedication, which she recently lost after conquering World Cup Brazil 2014.

“We’ve lost that virtue over the past seven or eight years because we’ve just forgotten about it. We were more focused on passing the ball beautifully.”

Guardiola He spent three years with the Bavarian club, where he met Schweinsteiger and won everything in his path except Champions League.

German football crisis

Germany It has already accumulated several years without good results in international competitions, and has been disqualified in group stage From the last two World Cups: Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

They have also been surpassed before England In the last 16 of the Euros, they were not seeded Paris Olympics 2024 And their main selection is outside the top ten of FIFA World Ranking.

​

​