Alexis Vega and the reasons for Chivas’ victory over Lyon

Guadalajara’s 10 had his best game of the tournament and Pavel Pérez was a great hit from Paunovic.

Chivas Beat Esmeraldas Lion With a score of 0-2, where Alexis Vega He influenced the herd’s result with two assists to aspire to the outright classification of the Liguilla del End of 2023.

Given this, below you will know the reasons for this Chivas They beat Panzas Verdes at the Nou Camp.

Alexis Vega and her best game

Alexis Vega scored two assists in Guadalajara’s victory. Imago 7

Number ten of ChivasAnd Alexis VegaIt affected the herd victory LionBecause he provided assists for Rojiblanco’s goals. for the first goal, Alexis Vega He drew the midfield, a pass received by young player Pavel Pérez and with one-on-one with Rodolfo Cotta, it was determined without problem.

accordingly, Vega He again assisted a long pass, on a move from Rubén ‘El Oso’ González, who was also in front of the goalkeeper. Lion And select the lower left corner of the Kota. Alexis Vega He will report to the Mexican National Team for the friendly match against the United States.

Pavel Perez’s first ball was a goal

Youth team Chivas and a former Tepatitlán player, who was a factor in the Flock’s victory. Veljko Paunović was right to change it since then Perez He entered and, in his first contact with the ball, opened the scoring on the field Lion.

The crucifixion of Miguel Jimenez

A goal keeper Chivas He was a factor during the latter part of the match, a period in which he avoided goals Lion To leave his goal at zero, as happened in last day’s match.

Chivas He reached the top four of the general table with two dates remaining for the final stage. Their next commitment against Cruz Azul next Saturday, too, will be a key match in which they aspire to direct qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals. End of 2023.