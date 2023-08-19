August 19, 2023

What time do you play and what channel is Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC today? TV and live broadcast of the 2023 League Cup Final

Cassandra Curtis August 19, 2023 1 min read

Inter Miami and Nashville determine the 2023 League Cup champions. Team competition Liga MX and MLS He has two MLS teams in his finals, after Nashville eliminated the last Mexican Cup champion in the semi-finals, Rayados de Monterrey, With a clear victory 2-0.

Inter Miami Messi, Busquets and Alba Brings an overwhelming pace, with no less than 21 goals in 6 matches and at least four goals in each performance from the last 16 onwards. Including the latter 4-1 over the Philadelphia Unionin the semi-finals.

Now, those are who Babi Martino goes for it first address In the young history of the Florida franchise, against Nashville SC theoretical A.J A tough stumbling block from defense: He did not concede any goals in the quarter-finals or semi-finals, while in the MLS season he is Less fence expiration Among the 29 participants.

Watch your favorites and predictions for the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (select territories)

What channel is Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC today? Where and how to watch the game on TV and live online

  • TV channel:
    • United State:
    • Mexico: Channel 5, Azteca 7
    • Argentina:
    • Spain:
  • flow:

Watch the League Cup on Apple TV

What time does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC today? Match day and time

  • day: Saturday 19 August
  • hour: 19:00 CDMX | 9:00 p.m. ET | 22:00 ARG | 3:00 AM (Sunday)

See also  Who is Davies Vasquez, the new Colombian goalkeeper for Milan? | Colombians abroad

