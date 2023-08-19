Otani’s grand slam and the triple play aren’t enough; Angels fall

Anaheim, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels hit their first triple slam in 26 years, while Shuhei Ohtani hit his second major league slam. However, they found a way to lose.
Harold Ramirez had three hits and Josh Lowe had three RBIs as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Angels 9-6 in 10 innings Friday night.
Otani’s second grand slam gave Los Angeles a 5–1 lead. However, the Angels were unable to keep him.
It looked like Tampa Bay would take the lead in the ninth, but the Angels hit their first triple game in 26 years to keep the score 6-6.
With runners in the corners and offense in front, Ramírez knocked out Luis Rengifo. The shortstop hitter made a short throw to second baseman Brandon Drury to retire Randy Arzarena, then threw to first baseman Nolan Shanwell.
A perfect throw to catcher Logan Ohby retired Yandy Diaz at home.
The Rays scored three runs in the tenth inning to defeat Carlos Estevez (5-4).
The win went to Pete Fairbanks (1-4) and ran into Andrew Kittredge.
For the Rice, Cuban Diaz made it 6-2 with a scored run. Mexican Arozarena 3-1 with a run scored, Isaac Paredes 4-1 with a run and an RBI. Colombia’s Ramirez is 5-3 with a home run scored and two RBIs. Dominican Jose Serri without an official role, but with one record. Venezuela’s Osleivis Basabe is 5-2 with a run scored, René Pinto is 5-2 with two RBIs.
For the Angels, Venezuela’s Luis Rengifo scored it 3-1 in one run.
