Surprises in the Club America lineup against Queretaro alternate

Andre Jardin Just finished grabbing Classic patriotism When he was already thinking about what was coming for the match against. Duke Queretaro Due to replace match 2 in Opening 2023.

What rotations will Club America make in its match with Queretaro?

Obviously, the match corresponding to the last date #2 will arrive with a roster of feathered players that will excite the fans who are still celebrating the title win. Classic patriotism against Chivas:

One favorite cream duo hopes to stay afloat: newly combined Igor Lichnovsky With young people Ramon Juarez In harmony with the creation of a new defensive line.

With young people In harmony with the creation of a new defensive line. The position will be requested to change Richard Sanchez by Jonathan dos Santos Because of the exchange of numbers that jumped at the beginning of El Clásico against Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Regarding the ends of the stairs, rotations will occur: Jonathan “Capecita” Rodriguez He will be considered among the all-star lineup, while Alejandro Zendegas His place will be guaranteed after the impressive performance he showed against the strong opposition in which he scored one of the four goals.

He will be considered among the all-star lineup, while His place will be guaranteed after the impressive performance he showed against the strong opposition in which he scored one of the four goals. The biggest news will come from the offensive zone, where everything seems to indicate that the Eagles are hours away from reclaiming the game built with Henry Martin.

What time and where will the recovery match on day 2 of A23 be broadcast:

On Wednesday, September 20, at 8:06 pm from Queretaro Stadium, the game debt proceedings will be carried out for the second day of the current tournament, a match in which the Gallos are home and the feathered Jardin team arrives hungry to continue spinning victories.

The confrontation will be broadcast mid-week fox sports, You would like to And streaming platform Fix+