Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp, score, summary and goals: With a brace from Joao Felix, Barcelona won 5-0 in their first appearance in the Champions League

the Champions League 2023 And the Barcelona He made his debut in a resounding 5-0 win over… Royal Antwerp At Lewis’s Olympic Stadium. a Joao Felix doublein addition to goals Robert Lewandowski, Javi And Gilly Bataille, own goalJudge the story.

By once again winning the entire tournament, Barcelona is showing in Europe the strength that makes them excited. “We can compete and this is the season to make that leap“, warned Xavi in ​​the pre-match press conference. Barcelona have been eliminated in the group stage in the last two seasons and this season the coach hopes to be the protagonist.

Joao Felix opened and closed the scoring. In the 11th minute, he broke the deadlock, and in the 66th minute he scored the fifth, but the Portuguese also managed to beat Lewandowski in the 19th minute. Collis They were too much for Royal Antwerp and put in another great performance this season.

How was Barcelona’s match against Royal Antwerp? The final result

equipment 1 T 2T last Barcelona 3 2 5 Royal Antwerp 0 0 0

Objectives:

Bar – G Felix – minimum 11

Bar – Lewandowski – Min 19

Bar – J Bataille P – minimum 22

Bar – Javi – minimum 54

Bar – G Felix – minimum 66

Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp Live and Live

Full time. Strong win for Barcelona. Culés’ matches opened with a 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp.

Minute 90+1. Once again, Botez wins the duel against Lewandowski.

Minute 90. 3 minutes are added.

Minute 81. Change for the visit: Anthony Valencia enters Moga.

Minute 79. Botez flies in and blocks Lewandowski’s attempt with his fists.

Minute 76. Lamin Yamal loses it. He leaves the goalkeeper on the way, but the ball goes wide and he finishes it with almost no angle.

Minute 75. Change in Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Joao Cancelo.

Minute 74. He was blocked twice by Ter Stegen in a match that was canceled due to an advanced position.

Minute 73. Substitution at Royal Antwerp, with Gerano Kirk coming on and Bataille leaving.

Minute 69. Ferran Torres’ shot went too close.

Minute 67. Double change in Barcelona. Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, who became Barcelona’s youngest player in the Champions League, for Rafinha and Joao Felix.

A star is born 🌟 👶 The youngest player to make his debut in Barcelona’s history in the Champions League

👶 The second youngest player to make his debut in the history of the Champions League#Made in La Masia pic.twitter.com/mHKAaJ8MGJ – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 19, 2023

Minute 66. Goal for Barcelona! Joao Felix reaches the double.

Minute 61. Joao Cancelo comes up from the right side and tries to score, but Botez sends it to the corner.

Minute 63. Rafinha’s ball goes to a corner kick.

Minute 60. Mark van Bommel also moves the team with a triple modification. George Ilinykhina, Alhassan Youssef and Richie De Laet enter Janssen, Ekelenkamp and Balikwesha.

Minute 57. The first changes in Barcelona. Xavi Oriol sends Romeo and Fermin Lopez onto the field and they come in for De Jong and Gavi.

Minute 56. Kounde’s shot went over the crossbar

Minute 54. Goal for Barcelona! A series of rebounds in the area and the ball goes to Javi, who scores the fourth with a good left-footed shot.

Minute 46. Botez blocks Gundogan’s scream the first time.

The second half begins. Without changes in the two lineups, Barcelona and Royal Antwerp really shined in the second 45 minutes.

The end of the first half. At the end of the first half we leave with Barcelona winning 3-0. The culés made good use of it.

📍 Convenience! Great first half for Barca! 3⃣ Barcelona

0⃣ Royal Antwerp We can’t wait for the second half to start! pic.twitter.com/AeCJDlHWwj – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 19, 2023

Minute 45+1. Balde’s left foot hit just outside the net.

Minute 45. Another minute will be played in Barcelona.

Minute 43. Ter Stegen responds when they call him. The German without problems with the Muga charge.

Minute 38. Botez signed to keep Joao Felix’s try. Although the play was canceled due to the Portuguese’s banned position.

Minute 35. Jaffe reprimanded for hanging Mandela Keita.

Minute 33. Botez catches Rafinha’s shot.

Minute 27. The best moments of Barcelona who already know they are dominating.

Minute 22. Barcelona goal! Gilly Bataille tries to clear Rafinha’s cross, but only succeeds in diverting the ball into his own net.

Minute 19. Barcelona goal! Great pass from Joao Felix to Lewandowski and he shoots it into the far corner. The culés began to distance themselves and calm down.

Joao Felix goal for Barcelona (Available in Spain)

Barcelona goal! 🤩 Joao Felix’s miracle inside the area to put the team ahead 1-0 #Champions Leaguepic.twitter.com/aedu4xDfq6 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 Spain 🇪🇸 (@sportingnewses) September 19, 2023

Minute 11. Barcelona goal! Joao Felix’s miracle inside the area to get past the culés. The Portuguese shakes the mark and hits the post.

Minute 5. At the moment, the expected development is with Barcelona trying to be dominant.

The match begins. Romanian referee Radu Marian Petrescu gives the order. The ball gets rolling, Barcelona makes its debut, and Royal Antwerp makes its Champions League debut.

Antwerp XI. Names provided by Mark van Bommel for the premiere.

Barcelona XI. Xavi made just two changes in his Champions League debut, compared to the 5-0 win over Betis in La Liga: Ilkay Gundogan and Rafinha came on for Oriol Romeu and Ferran Torres.

Arrival in Barcelona. Pure elegance, with Koundé at the helm, for the players already on the field.

Welcome to the Olympic Stadium of Lluís! Barcelona will participate for the first time in the Champions League against Royal Antwerp.

Barcelona confirmed lineup

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde; Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Javi; Rafinha, Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix.

Royal Antwerp confirmed lineup

Jean Botez; Gilly Bataille, Toby Alderweireld, Soumela Coulibaly, Owen Vegendaal; Mandela Keita, Arthur Vermeeren, Arbenur Moja, Jürgen Eckelenkamp, ​​Michel-Ange Palekwesha; Vincent Jansen.

