September 19, 2023

The coach that Germany will announce as successor to Hansi Flick: He was without a team!

In the absence of an official announcement. Julian Nagelsmann He will take over as coach Germany After the sudden dismissal Hansi FlickAs reported by local newspaper Bild on Tuesday.

The aforementioned source confirms the agreement between the German Federation and the 36-year-old coach to lead the team until Euro 2024 is held on German soil.

NagelsmannWho has been without a team since his dismissal in Bayern MunichHe will take over the reins of the Mannschaft in difficult times. The team has just played in two World Cups: in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, where they were eliminated in the first round.

What sparked everything was the 4-1 scoreline they conceded Japan A few days ago this cost him his job Hansi FlickWhose journey as a national coach can be classified as a failure.

Nagelsmann will lead the German national team, at least until the 2024 European Championship.

Six defeats, seven draws, and conceded 30 goals, which are the poor records with which the team closed Hansi His stage of choice. Now it will be Nagelsmann The one who will try to straighten the path with players he already knows, as it were Kimmish And others from Bayern.

BILD indicates that the contract Julian He is expected to receive a monthly salary of 400,000 euros. Although this is a large number, it is important to remember that the German Football Association is one of the richest associations in the world, and appears ready to invest in the young tactician.

