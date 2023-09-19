September 19, 2023

Alcantara is confident he can play again this season

Cassandra Curtis September 19, 2023 1 min read

MIAMI – Injured Miami Marlins reliever Sandy Alcantara feels confident he’ll be back this season after throwing his second bullpen on Monday.

The National League Cy Young winner has been out since September 6 because Tension in the flexor of the right forearm. Alcantara felt pain while playing against Washington on September 3.

“Everything was fine,” Alcantara said of his session of about 20 pitches before the start of the series against the New York Mets. “I used all my pitches like in the game.”

Alcantara, 28, has been one of the most durable pitchers the past four years with the major leagues. He led the majors in innings pitched and complete games last season to become Miami’s first Cy Young winner.

Before going on the disabled list with the first arm issue of his career, Alcantara pitched 184 2/3 innings and three complete games, going 7-12, with a 4.14 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

“I have to trust the process. I feel good. Hopefully I can pitch this year,” the Dominican pitcher said.

Miami entered Monday tied for the last wild card in the National League.

“I think anything is possible,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said of Alcantara’s return. “You can never doubt Sandy and where she is. Physically he feels very good. “We’re taking it day by day and not changing course.”

