Frankie Montas pitched one inning at Triple-A in his first start of 2023

Yankees right-hander Francis “Frankie” Montas pitched one inning Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out two and allowing one run and one hit. It was the first appearance at any level this year for Montas, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Montas threw 17 pitches and his fastball traveled at an average speed of 95.2 mph.
Before Montas took the mound, Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t completely rule out a potential return for the right-hander before the season ended, but he indicated time was running out.
“I think it’s a big step for him to be back on the mound, and I know he’s been working hard,” Boone said.
Montas began the pitching program on May 30, according to pitching coach Matt Blake. Montas met with Dr. Neil Al-Atrash for a follow-up visit on July 17, and everything seemed fine, according to Boone.
Montas underwent arthroscopic surgery on February 21 in Los Angeles, a procedure performed by Al-Atrash. Montas had recurring shoulder inflammation last season with the A’s and Yankees, and the pitcher himself admitted he “wasn’t 100 percent” when New York acquired him in a six-player trade in August 2022. He was moved to the 60s. -Injured List on April 3.
