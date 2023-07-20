Honduras’ Michel Chirinos joins Saprissa from Costa Rica

2023-07-20

Honduras striker Michael Cherinos He will not leave a foreign land because he will become a new player in Saprissa from Costa Rica. ten He was able to confirm that “El Diablo” has reached an agreement to join the ranks of one of the most successful football clubs in football. Central America. Chirinos You will remain outside the territory of Honduras after you leave Volos of the Greek Super League To join the powerful “purple beast” in the second half of 2023.

In the final hours, the Alcatracho batter was in focus Olympia in United Statewho is on their regular North American tour before the start of the Copa Central America and Apertura 2023. However, the news he had been waiting for all pre-season came this Thursday early morning as the Olympic team departed in Hartford, Connecticut. Referred to as file Saprissa from Costa Ricais a direct competitor to Olympia In the Central American Cup He is the current Costa Rican football champion. Chirinus will lead Vladimir Antonio de la Trinidad Quesada Araya, The 57-year-old Costa Rican coach, who was crowned king in End of 2023 By defeating El Agulense in the final.

Likewise, the “MVP” joins the CONCACAF League for 2022 Ninrod Medina, Amadou Guevara, Jerry Bengtson, Rubilio Castillo and Darikson Vuelto Among the Honduran players who have donned the “Morada” jersey.