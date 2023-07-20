The Athletics ambush Bellew and win the series against Boston

OAKLAND, Calif. — JJ Blady, Cody Thomas and Jess Peterson sealed the Oakland Athletics’ second straight game after losing eight straight, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Bleday’s home run was his second in as many days. Thomas was the first in his career.
Peterson, who also drew a walk and scored on a homer on Thomas, hit six gray homers of the season in the fourth inning.
It was the 11th time this season that the Athletics, who are last in the major leagues in combined hitting and running, have hit three or more home runs in a single game.
Justin Turner hit his 15th home run for Boston, who had won eight of their previous ten games.
Ángel Felipe (1-0) retired four players to get his first career win. Trevor May pitched the ninth inning for his eighth save.
The loss went to Brian Bellew (7-6), who allowed five hits and six runs in four innings pitched.
For the Red Sox, Dominican Rafael Devers 4-0. Mexican Alex Verdugo 3-0. Puerto Rico Kiki Hernandez 3-1.
For Athletics, Colombia’s Jordan Diaz 4-2.
