Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid

EFEReading: 3 minutes.

Frenchman Karim Benzema will not continue at Real Madrid after fourteen seasons who became ahThe footballer with the most titles in the history of the club At the age of thirty-five, he will begin a new phase of his career in Arabia.

Farewell to the top scorer: Karim Benzema ends his successful career at Real Madrid. EFE

Benzema leaves Real Madrid, who is considered one of his great legends, and is a reference in one generation of football history He won the European Champions League five times. He is the player with the most titles, along with the Brazilian Marcelo, with 25, the fifth largest number of matches with 647, and the second best scorer in the history of the White Club, with 353 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450). .

Six hours before the last game of the season, against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid announced that it would be a tribute to Karim Benzema, farewell to the French striker who starred in a “great and unforgettable stage”. His conversion left him “one of the great legends” of Real Madrid and “one of the great legends of world football”.

“Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema set an end to his wonderful and unforgettable phase as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show his gratitude and all his affection to who is already one of our greatest legends,” the White Club began announcing the farewell of the French striker.

Benzema had agreed with Real Madrid for another year on his contract and reached an agreement that, at the age of 35, he would begin a new phase of his life in Arab football, accepting an offer that would significantly improve his salary.

Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at only 21 years old, and was a key player in this golden era of our history. During the 14 seasons in which he defended our badge and shirt, he achieved 25 titles, which is a record for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 League Championships, 3 King’s Cups and 4 Spanish Super Cups.Real Madrid has been reviewed.

“He is the current Ballon d’Or player of the year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and winning the Pichichi Cup 2022. The awards were received after one of the most exceptional seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League, in which our captain starred in unforgettable matches that helped Real Madrid win Winning the 14th European title in Paris, where he was the top scorer of this competition with 15 goals.

Real Madrid stated that Karim is the fifth player to wear his shirt more than once, with 647 matches, and the second-ever top scorer, with 353 goals. He is also the club’s second top scorer in both LaLiga and the Champions League, which stopped playing as the fourth top scorer in the history of the highest European championship as well as the fourth in La Liga history.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid was an example of behavior and professionalism, and he represented the values ​​of our club. He earned the right to decide his own future. The madridistas and all the fans around the world enjoyed his charm. And his unique football, which made him one of the greatest legends of our club and one of the greatest Legends of world football”, highlighted the club.

And he announced before announcing the legend’s farewell match next Tuesday at Real Madrid City, accompanied by “Real Madrid and will always be his home, and wishes him and all his family members success in this new stage of his life.” Cream from President Florentino Perez.