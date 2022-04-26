April 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Did he make fun of Kevin Durant? Draymond Green's Controversial Reaction To Grids Elimination In The Playoffs

Cassandra Curtis April 26, 2022 2 min read

NBA

During the Boston Celtics’ sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA playoffs, Draymond had a controversial reaction. Did he make fun of Kevin Durant?

to Julius Montenegro

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant
© Brad Mangin/Sports Illustrated via Getty ImagesDraymond Green and Kevin Durant
Julius Montenegro

At the beginning of the season NBA 2021-22the top candidate to win the 2022 title had his first and last name, Brooklyn Networksbut injuries, absences and James Harden Exchange led him to drift by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. ¡Draymond Green Do not hesitate to respond!

While Stephen Curry Golden State WarriorsGreene and his buddies are alive in the 2022 playoffs, Durant wasn’t having a good time After losing to the net 0-4 in the first round. Did Draymond make fun of his former Dubs partner?

Draymond Green doesn’t block anything on and off the field, so he didn’t think twice and with him Five smiley face emoji I interacted during the liquidation and sweep of Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets in 2022 Qualifiers.

Greene’s controversial reaction was the same Jason Tatum has been fired in a controversial Game 4 game between the Boston Celtics and the Nets, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think his reaction was not to be mocked Kevin Durant But from the group of arbitrators. The Golden State Warriors star managed to get the whole thing straight.

Did he make fun of KD? Greene’s reaction to knocking out the nets in the playoffs

“Did they think I was laughing at the nets I washed up? I’m a little more rude. You can at least give me credit for that.”And was an explanation Draymond Green On the first reaction he had to eliminate and sweep Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

