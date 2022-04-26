April 26, 2022

Renato Tapia: He gave me the courage to cry, to say I was a bad professional | Celtic Vigo | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis April 26, 2022 2 min read

It is one of the main pieces of But not too much for him , where he lost the title for a few months and fell into the background. Along these lines, the midfielder gave an interview to YouTuber Jaime Ferraro about his present in Spain.

“There are people who love you and don’t like you, that’s normal. Especially with this they said that I was only improving for the national team or that I was taking care of myself”I started by saying “Cabezón”.

“You can tell me whatever you want, but what has always pissed me off, to the point of crying, is telling me I’m a bad professional. It hurts so much when so many people say I only come to get paid or just to recover for the national team”Renato Tapia added.

“Why didn’t they say that last year when I played 32 games in less than a year and also with my national team? Now because I don’t play, because DT. He decided not to wear me, and now he does. I can’t tell the coach to join me because people say I don’t play here and the national team.” The national team, yes, they will continue to call me the national team and I will not hesitate to go.”to rule.

Renato Tapia numbers at Celta de Vigo

In the current season, Renato Tapia has played a total of 28 matches with Celta de Vigo between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. However, almost half of the matches came off the bench.

