The decision that Messi made about his future after winning the French League with Paris Saint-Germain

2022-04-25
to many Leo Messi Not as before. He had his first season with Paris Saint-Germain forgettable on an individual level.
Leo scored barely four goals (9 in all competitions) and provided 13 assists in 22 matches in French league , The only title the Parisians have won this season.
In recent months there has been talk about the possibility of this Messi He could return to Barcelona now with Xavi Hernandez as coach, but Argentine media revealed details about this situation.
Watch: Neymar explodes against the fans of Paris Saint-Germain and sends a strong message. “They’ll get tired of beeping, I’ve got three years left.”
resolution Leo Messi is to fulfill your contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
According to information from TyC Sports, the circle close to Leo Messi He admitted that there was no minimum chance that the Argentine would leave Paris Saint-Germain.
You have to remember that Messi He signed a two-year contract with the French national team, with the option to renew for two seasons.
There is no doubt that this was a season to be forgotten in Paris Saint-Germainbecause with the arrival Messi And stars such as Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gigi Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi, the real goal was to win the Champions League, but they were eliminated from the round of 16 by Real Madrid.
What Xavi said
A few months ago, amidst speculation, Xavi Hernandez spoke about the possibility of a comeback Messi The doors were opened for him.
“Messi He’s earned opening the doors to Barcelona, as long as I’m the coach here, as if he wants to come every day to watch training or talk to the coach. What he gave us is invaluable, he is the best player in history, but today he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain“I think he signed for two years,” the Barcelona coach said at the time.
Dani Alves, in an interview with ESPN, was one of those who expressed his desire to see Leo again as a Barcelona player.
“for me Messi He is not enjoying himself Paris Saint-GermainMisplaced. I will say something Li Liu always said: “Where would you be better from here?” And I checked it out. There is nothing better than playing here. I hope to come back. If he comes, let him come with me.”
In the end, this will not happen Messi He decided to play with him Paris Saint-Germain Next season to try to win the Champions League. We’ll have to see if in the end Mbappe He also decides to stay or go to Real Madrid.
