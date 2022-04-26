The decision that Messi made about his future after winning the French League with Paris Saint-Germain

2022-04-25

to many Leo Messi Not as before. He had his first season with Paris Saint-Germain forgettable on an individual level.

Leo scored barely four goals (9 in all competitions) and provided 13 assists in 22 matches in French league , The only title the Parisians have won this season.

In recent months there has been talk about the possibility of this Messi He could return to Barcelona now with Xavi Hernandez as coach, but Argentine media revealed details about this situation.

resolution Leo Messi is to fulfill your contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to information from TyC Sports, the circle close to Leo Messi He admitted that there was no minimum chance that the Argentine would leave Paris Saint-Germain.

You have to remember that Messi He signed a two-year contract with the French national team, with the option to renew for two seasons.