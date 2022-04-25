With this condition remains: the two people Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe Keeps fans in suspense Paris Saint-Germain And Real Madrid with new information about their future emerges every day.

After winning the Ligue 1 title, the young French striker was surprised by hinting that he could continue in Paris Saint-Germain , The team with whom the contract expires at the end of this campaign.

“Nothing has changed. So, there is nothing to be said now,” Kylian said after winning the French championship.

Rumors indicated that the footballer will continue his career at Real Madrid, But in recent weeks PSG managers have met with his family to receive an offer, and some requests have been made public.

Fayza Al-Amari Mbappe’s mother is the most influential in the striker’s decisions, and in his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, he clarified what his son says about continuing to defend the colors of the Paris club.: The project to win the Champions League, change the coach and sporting director, and a salary according to the meaning of Kilian In the world of football.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe does not want Mauricio Pochettino to continue as the team’s strategist, and has also requested the departure of Leona.rdo, who most recently served as the Parisian team’s sporting director.

For the coaching position, Mbappe believes PSG needs someone more famous, like his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.