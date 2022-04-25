With this condition remains: the two people Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris France.
Kylian Mbappe Keeps fans in suspense Paris Saint-Germain And Real Madrid with new information about their future emerges every day.
After winning the Ligue 1 title, the young French striker was surprised by hinting that he could continue in Paris Saint-Germain , The team with whom the contract expires at the end of this campaign.
“Nothing has changed. So, there is nothing to be said now,” Kylian said after winning the French championship.
Rumors indicated that the footballer will continue his career at Real Madrid, But in recent weeks PSG managers have met with his family to receive an offer, and some requests have been made public.
Fayza Al-Amari Mbappe’s mother is the most influential in the striker’s decisions, and in his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, he clarified what his son says about continuing to defend the colors of the Paris club.: The project to win the Champions League, change the coach and sporting director, and a salary according to the meaning of Kilian In the world of football.
According to Le Parisien, Mbappe does not want Mauricio Pochettino to continue as the team’s strategist, and has also requested the departure of Leona.rdo, who most recently served as the Parisian team’s sporting director.
For the coaching position, Mbappe believes PSG needs someone more famous, like his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.
While a possible replacement for Leonardo would be Luis Campos, an old acquaintance of Mbappe from his time in Monaco.
Another attraction that the French club can offer to Kylian is the salary. View Parisians up to 50 million euros net per seasonand a bonus for signing the renewal of up to 100 million euros, that is, it can reach 200 million euros within two years.
The show will be for two seasons, until June 2024, with an optional renewal for another year.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
MX League. Juan Reynuso in the face of criticism: “I don’t need to be fired”
Guatemala gives El Salvador a 4-0 friendly win – Prensa Libre
Chivas is here to fight any opponent