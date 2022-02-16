The data that confirms the defeat of Joe Borough and the Cincinnati Bengals

With the new anniversary of the previous Super Bowls, Bolavip tells you why the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t win the title against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals He couldn’t complete the season of his dreams And it ended up losing Super Bowl LVI In view of Los Angeles rams at SoFi Stadium by 23-20. Although Joe Burrow’s team had chances to win it, Sean McVay’s team talent ended up taking over.

One of the variables to see at the end of the season for this season National Football League (NFL) had to analyze trench duelwhere the earlier rams had a wide advantage, identified later, over that of Zack Taylor.

This is not the first time that the shortcomings of Cincinnati Bengals OL have been talked about, Franchise has shown week after week that it is unable to provide protection for Joe Boroughreaching historically poor levels as a unit.

One of the worst OLs ever

According to the PFF, Joe Burrow was the most-dismissed player of the entire season. His 70 sacks, including post-season, have not only led the NFL, They were also the third highest midfield sum in the league’s history. And it still made it to the Super Bowl.