Confirmed squads from Juventus and Real Madrid from the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

2022-07-30
For this Rose Bowl game between the Spaniards and the Italians, all 90,000 tickets were sold out.
Juventus squad: Perrin. Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Locatelli, Zacharias, Fagioli, Kane, Vlahovic and Di Maria.
Real Madrid squad: Courtois. Mendy, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.
Real Madrid will conclude, on Saturday, its preparations for its season in a friendly match against Juventus in the United States.
Real Madrid will conclude their preliminary performances on Saturday (8:00 pm) against Juventus de Turin at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
The Whites want their first win in the round, since they lost to Barcelona in the Clasico (1-0) and drew with Mexican America (2-2).
Are you already thinking about the Super Cup? Real Madrid’s alliance with Juventus: Ancelotti wants to end the season
Juventus wants to end the season without defeat, the Italians beat Chivas (2-0) and drew against Xavi Hernandez Barcelona (2-2).
Tonight they face each other at 8:00pm in Honduras, and the match will be broadcast across Central America via Sky Sports.
potential lines
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Chuamini, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny. Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Grayson Bremer and Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Dennis Zacharias, Weston McKinney; Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean.
