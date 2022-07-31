Confirmed squads from Juventus and Real Madrid from the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

2022-07-30

For this Rose Bowl game between the Spaniards and the Italians, all 90,000 tickets were sold out.

Real Madrid will conclude, on Saturday, its preparations for its season in a friendly match against Juventus in the United States.

Real Madrid will conclude their preliminary performances on Saturday (8:00 pm) against Juventus de Turin at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The Whites want their first win in the round, since they lost to Barcelona in the Clasico (1-0) and drew with Mexican America (2-2).

Juventus wants to end the season without defeat, the Italians beat Chivas (2-0) and drew against Xavi Hernandez Barcelona (2-2).

Tonight they face each other at 8:00pm in Honduras, and the match will be broadcast across Central America via Sky Sports.