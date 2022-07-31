Real Madrid concludes their US tour by defeating Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

2022-07-30

The Real Madrid Saturday achieved his first pre-season victory, playing in United State 2-0 win over Juventus In the legendary stadium flower pot From Pasadena (California), with 93,000 fans mostly supporting the Spanish team. Karim Benzemawho disallowed a goal just 8 seconds into the match, opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 19th minute and Marco Asensio He was sentenced in 69. The victory is the first joy for the La Liga champions in this round in the United States, in which they lost 1-0 Barcelona in Las Vegas (Nevada) and drew 2-2 against America Mexico in San Francisco (California). Madrid got the unconditional support from the crowded stands in flower pot, Thousands of shirts were dyed for the Spanish team, whose players this time displayed their alternative purple uniform for the first time. The Rose Bowl, which will turn 100 years old in October, is one of the most popular stadiums in United State Which hosted the finals of two World Cups, the 1994 men’s and 1999 women’s tournaments.

In his last rehearsal before the fight for titles, coach Carlo Ancelotti put into competition the eleven main teams that won the Champions League in May, which he also plans to join on August 10 in European Super Cup Kiss Eintracht Frankfurt. With thousands of seats left empty, Real Madrid were on the verge of advancing eight seconds into the match with a stunning move in which Uruguayan Federico Valverde crossed Benzema’s cross, who finished offside. Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute when the veteran central defender scored Leonardo Bonucci Send a direct free kick to the crossbar. See also With this condition remains: the two people Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain Five minutes later, Brazilian winger Danilo failed to receive the ball in the midfield, and after chasing compatriot Vinicius Junior, it ended with a penalty kick on the Real Madrid striker.

Benzema converted the penalty kick and added his second goal in two matches in the United States. – Asensio rule – With both teams still at their physical best, the game was slowing down and Rose Bowl fans were enjoying the wave performance. by JuventusArgentinian Angel Di Maria It was much less intense than it was in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona and the attack was based on the search for his great offensive reference, Serbian Dusan Vlahovic. On the way back from the locker room, Real Madrid came out to judge the match but hit the goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The goalkeeper first blocked a shot in the middle from Dani Carvajal and then flew to his fingertips to reject a shot with a poisoned thread from Benzema. at 64 Ancelotti Suddenly he changed nine players. One of the relief players, Marco Asensio, converted 2-0 into a great combination against the Italian zone.