Saprissa’s coach, Vladimir Quesada, talks about signing Michel Chirinos and admits what they’ve been investigating about Honduras

2023-07-20
Technical Director of Saprissa, Vladimir Quesadatalk about the arrival of the Honduran Pavilion, Michael Cherinos.
Team Purple has yet to sign ChirinosBut the agreement is real and will be announced in the next few hours.
“Of course I am aware of that Michael Cherinos, Obviously, I would be very happy if he could join our team, but since then, I can’t tell him anything. The strategist said Saprissa.
to Vladimir Quesada They asked him if the signature Chirinos He was asked to the board of directors Saprissa.
See: the Honduran footballers who defended the Saprissa jersey; Michael Chirinos joins the list
“We’ve made these requests. What happens is we haven’t come off easy to make decisions, we’ve tried to think through things the best way we can to try to make good decisions. We don’t know what will happen if a boy or two come into the institution. But we wait, we try to be calm so we don’t make mistakes.”
pillowcase He confirms that he follows football in the National League of Honduras and has also admitted that he has investigated some related matters Michael Cherinos.
“Yes, obviously I know him, and obviously we follow Honduran football. First of all, what we discovered about him is that he is an excellent person,” confirmed the coach of the Honduran team. Saprissa.
“Well, so far I haven’t met a player on game days and then, one Honduras who wasn’t a good person. They have a great gift from people and I’ve been assured of that. We’ve also spoken with contacts, references, ex-players etc. over there in Honduras and we have very good stuff.
regardless of arrival Chirinos, Vladimir Quesada More reinforcements are waiting for the team to arrive. Saprissa The tournament will open next Wednesday against Sporting F.C.
“We think at least one should come in every line, but above all I would be very happy if we could use two players in attack and one in defence. With that, I think we’ll be completely calm and that will become our most competitive squad and, when there is competition, raise the team’s performance”, he concluded.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Honduras’ Michel Chirinos joins Saprissa from Costa Rica
The Athletics ambush Bellew and win the series against Boston
What will the Yankees’ plan be until the deadline?