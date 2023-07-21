Saprissa’s coach, Vladimir Quesada, talks about signing Michel Chirinos and admits what they’ve been investigating about Honduras

2023-07-20

Team Purple has yet to sign Chirinos But the agreement is real and will be announced in the next few hours.

“Of course I am aware of that Michael Cherinos, Obviously, I would be very happy if he could join our team, but since then, I can’t tell him anything. The strategist said Saprissa.

to Vladimir Quesada They asked him if the signature Chirinos He was asked to the board of directors Saprissa.

See: the Honduran footballers who defended the Saprissa jersey; Michael Chirinos joins the list

“We’ve made these requests. What happens is we haven’t come off easy to make decisions, we’ve tried to think through things the best way we can to try to make good decisions. We don’t know what will happen if a boy or two come into the institution. But we wait, we try to be calm so we don’t make mistakes.”

pillowcase He confirms that he follows football in the National League of Honduras and has also admitted that he has investigated some related matters Michael Cherinos.