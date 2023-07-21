Ex Cruz Azul: Diego Aguirre still doesn’t raise his head

The Uruguayan coach continues without being in any team and has been fired again.

before arrival Raul “Potro” Gutierrez to blue crossHe was the person in charge of handling the controls of the cement workers Diego Aguirrea Uruguayan coach with extensive experience, arrived with the mission of leading La Noria club to compete for titles.

However, after only a few months in office, Cruz Azul canceled Uruguay’s contract due to poor results. Now, the situation is repeating itself after Aguirre was kicked out Olympiafrom Paraguay, after being knocked out in that country’s cup.

“We thank Professor Diego Aguirre and all his coaching staff for their time at the head of the institution. An impeccable professional, a tireless worker, an excellent person”Crossed the message issued by the South American team.

Tweet Club Olympia

Aguirre was sacked on Thursday morning ahead of the morning training session at Olympia. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the elimination of the Asuncion team from the Paraguayan Cup against Sportivo San Lorenzo, A team of the second division of that country.

“What is stipulated in the contract will be respected.”

Paraguayan media said Diego Aguirre did not handle his dismissal well but accepted the managers’ decision. However, the former Cruz Azul has been firm on the contract and they say he will not give up and expects to receive the full agreed salary until the end of his relationship with Olimpia.