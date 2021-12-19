Champion Atlante and joins the insults that were broken in 2021 in Mexican football

Atlante is the first team to crown at the Azulgrana, having beaten two finals lost by Cruz Azul and another one by the Colts, a year ago against Tampico.

atlas Join Cruz Azul and Atlas in the list of Mexican teams that broke the title drought in 2021, after winning the 2021 Apertura Final. Liga BBVA Expansion MX Tampico Madero with a total score of 3 to 0.

The Colts ended 75 years without a home team in Azulgrana Stadium Raise the title of hero. The position that ended tonight after defeating Jaiba Brava.

After 90 minutes without a goal in the first leg in Tamaulipas, “Potro” imposed conditions on the Azulgrana stadium thanks to a brace by Ramiro Costa, who took advantage of a deep pass to defeat the goalkeeper. A header at the 52nd minute and four minutes later she steals a ball inside the area and a filter pass, in addition to a header from Christian Bermudez in the 77th minute.

With this cup, Atlante raised him The first official title since the 2008-09 season, won by a similar score to Cruz Azul in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

In 2021, Cruz Azul finished his 23-year streak without being a champion, Atlas finished seven decades without winning a league title and now atlas He joins the group, being the first champion team in Azulgrana Stadium, in 75 years of ownership history.

No local team was able to win the title when the final return match was held in Azulgrana Stadium. Sports City Stadium, also known as Sports City Stadium, hosted three return final matches. Two with Cruz Azul, 1999 and 2009, and the last of atlas, in 2020, with negative results for groups that used the fence as their home.