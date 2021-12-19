December 19, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Diego Valdes revealed what is important to him upon his arrival at Club America

Diego Valdes revealed what is important to him upon his arrival at Club America

Cassandra Curtis December 19, 2021 2 min read

Access Diego Valdes The water calmed down in kuaba It flowed with a strong current. It’s that the atmosphere was not only turbulent because of the lack of nicknames, but because of the way in which American Eagles They saw how they were left in another season empty-handed. This is why the arrival of the Chilean was necessary to pass the end of the year somewhat more calmly.

+ All movements heading towards closing +

And about reaching the steering wheel he said goodbye Santos Laguna During the week he was already touring the facilities of .’s training ground blue cream. Once he passed the medical exams, he proceeded to sign a two-year pledge with the possibility of extending it for another term if goals were achieved.

But that wasn’t all Diego Valdes As a brand new member of the main men’s team leading Santiago Solari. In addition, he gave an interview to the TUDN Signal, where he explained what his thoughts are as a result of taking responsibility for adding himself to a team with the sports contingencies they provide. the Eagles.

“I know that you have to be at the top, win trophies, go out and play in any field and win. The important thing in football is to win. One of the coaches told us: ‘The draw is useless, only to win.'”, said the 27-year-old South American midfielder who, by the way, was handpicked by MX . League As one of the components of the ideal composition of Grita Mexico A21 . Championship.

See also  Canelo Alvarez: the meaning of the tattoo of the Mexican boxer | What does Canelo's tattoo say | Mexico | MX nnda-nnlt | Mexico

Diego Valdes has already been licensed until the start of the preparatory season

Diego Valdes, after appearing in kuaba To comply with rigorous tests to implement its integration into the cast American Eagles From Santiago Solari, issued by the institution. The Chilean will now take a few days off and will appear on Monday, December 27 with the rest of his teammates at the start of the pre-season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Champion Atlante and joins the insults that were broken in 2021 in Mexican football

December 19, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Youngsters save Barcelona, ​​which returns to victory in the Spanish League

December 18, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

‘Without him I wouldn’t be world champion’: Max Verstappen once again surrendered to Chico Perez

December 18, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The CEO of McDonald’s was fired for his relations with workers to return end of service compensation

December 19, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Gabe Spanik presents the results of her new plastic surgery after leaving the operating room

December 19, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Bibliography – Technical Science – Hydroelectric power plant construction puts big cats at risk

December 19, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Champion Atlante and joins the insults that were broken in 2021 in Mexican football

December 19, 2021 Cassandra Curtis