This is what Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, thinks about Georgina Rodriguez

Rumors of an alleged coldness in the relationship between Maria Dolores AveiroAnd Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and girlfriend of soccer player Georgina RodriguezIt’s been steady since 2016, when the two lovers embarked on a beautiful affair that has already led to more than one solid project of life together.

However, the truth is that the last data he gave lord of the clan ronaldoAwarded to the Portuguese magazine. Alana Martina next to Manchester United striker, as well as the twins the couple is now expecting.

“Georgina is a good girl and a great support for him‘,” Dolores confirmed when asked about her relationship with the celebrity.