This is what Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, thinks about Georgina Rodriguez

Rumors of an alleged coldness in the relationship between Maria Dolores AveiroAnd Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and girlfriend of soccer player Georgina RodriguezIt’s been steady since 2016, when the two lovers embarked on a beautiful affair that has already led to more than one solid project of life together.
However, the truth is that the last data he gave lord of the clan ronaldoAwarded to the Portuguese magazine. Alana Martina next to Manchester United striker, as well as the twins the couple is now expecting.
“Georgina is a good girl and a great support for him‘,” Dolores confirmed when asked about her relationship with the celebrity.
A good example of the affection that prevails between the two is the fact that Dolores is going to pass on to him Manchester Next week to enjoy Christmas parties with CristianoAnd Georgina and the four children of the Portuguese striker: Cristiano Junior, twins Eva, Mathieu and the aforementioned Alana.
The football star’s mother is looking forward to landing in the English city for an unforgettable evening with her loved ones.
“It’s always a great party, we exchange gifts, we tell jokes and have a lot of fun. And what they give me I accept and it is welcome. Thank God, I have everything I need,” he explained enthusiastically. Maria Dolores, who has already fully recovered from his stroke in 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides the celebration New Years Eve parties Together, on December 31st, they’ll celebrate too Dolores birthday, that 2021 will be 67 years old.
