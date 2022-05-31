Stephen Curry warns Celtics ahead of their clash with the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry praised the Boston Celtics ahead of their clash against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, but he also issued a warning.

The show has already started 2022 NBA Finals And the first star to make statements about what will be seen in him Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics It was no one else and no one less than Stephen Curry. Do you start shaking Jason Tatum?

Curry is four wins away from getting there Four NBA titles And many are encouraged to say that if the Warriors could beat the Celtics, Stephen will be at the height of LeBron James himself, But… Golden State will not have an easy time against Boston.

The Boston Celtics came from beating the Eastern Conference heavyweights: Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. In addition, the franchise is led by Jason Tatum The only team since the formation of the Golden State Warriors dynasty Who has a winning record against Stephen Curry and his cohorts.

“Obviously a great team, they made it to the finals. They’ve had a group together, they’ve been through a lot in the last four or five years. They had some success in the beginning, they had to figure out how to keep it and Now they are here on this platform, so it will be a great test“, Curry said at a press conference today Celtics. The warning was coming!

Curry warns the Celtics before they face them in the 2022 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry did not hesitate to praise the Boston Celtics starting with the main offensive arms, Jason Tatum and Jaylen Browndefensive star Marcus Smart and experience Alhorford. However, the number Golden State Warriors He issued a warning ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals.

“They have some players playing at a really high level, a very complete squad, they have the scale. We like confrontation in terms of confidence, knowing that we can win, But there is a clear respect for what they give as a team. Tatum and Brown are head snakes, Marcus Smart does what he does, you have some veterans, Al Horford, who’s been in the league for a long time and on his debut in the Finals, so I’m sure they’re motivated How we are passionate about making things work“, warned Stephen Curry.