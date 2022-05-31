Pizzuto, Galdames and Muñoz, Tri’s novelties on his debut in Maurice Revello

Head coach Raul Chapran has picked players who play abroad, from Liga MX outsmarting Víctor Guzmán and Santiago Naveda

Raoul ShebrandCoach Mexico national under-21 teamfor the first time this Monday in Starring Maurice Revelo In view of Ghana With an assortment that has a presence Benjamin GaldamsAnd the Eugenio Pezzuto s Santiago MunozAnd young fighters abroad while who MX . League Highlights cases Victor Guzman s Santiago Navida.

alignment that tripartite For the first time in the competition formerly known as Meditation Toulon Hector Holguin (Santos), Jesus Rivas (Pumas), Ramon Juarez (San Luis), Victor Guzman (Tijuana), Jorge Rodriguez (Toluca), Santiago Navida (America), Benjamin Galdams (Spanish Federation), Eugenio Pezzuto (Sporting Braga), Diego Medina (Santos), Santiago Munoz (Newcastle United) and Angel Zapata (Monterrey).

Chabrand He summoned five footballers who play abroad, and only used them from start to finish Galdams who plays in chile, pizza Who does it in Portugal and Muñoz who is on loan with Newcastle from England.

In addition to the previous three cases, Teon Welk, who plays with SPAL in Italy and appeared on the bench, in addition to Efrain Alvarez of the Los Angeles Galaxy, who was active in the MLS only yesterday and has not reported with the team yet. Mexican.

Santiago Muñoz leads the attack of the Mexican national team against Ghana in its presentation in the Maurice Revelo tournament. EFE

The Mexican national team It is located in group B, where in addition to GhanaIts first competitors are Venezuela and Indonesia.

The tripartite He will return to action next Thursday 2 June against Venezuela and conclude the group stage against Indonesia on Sunday 5 June.

if it was Mexican national team He managed to pass the group stage, and he will play the semi-finals of the competition scheduled for Thursday, June 9, while the final match of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, June 12.

We must remember that Mexico Already a championship Maurice RevelloughWhen he still had a name Meditation Toulonas in the 2012 edition with Luis Fernando Tina before the gold medal at the London Olympics.