May 31, 2022

Messi chooses his favorite for the Ballon d'Or: "There is no doubt about it, it is very clear"

Cassandra Curtis May 31, 2022

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lionel Messi, Argentine player Paris Saint-Germain, He said this Monday in an interview TyC Sports that forward Karim Benzema “He deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

Messi analyzed his first year in Paris Saint-Germain after his departure from Barcelona, ​​and explained, in addition to talking about Karim Benzema, how his adaptation to the French capital was and admitted that his current team had a bad time after his exclusion from Barcelona. Champions League against Real Madrid.

I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a great year and ended up dedicating himself to the champions.‘, essential since the round of 16 as a striker in all matches. “I think there are no doubts this year,” he said of the Ballon d’Or.

Messi does not want to say goodbye to football without winning the Champions League for the last time. This was acknowledged throughout the interview.

I want to win it again and I was mad that I couldn’t be there. It also makes me see that the best team doesn’t always win the ‘champions’.“Champions are situations, they are subtle moments, they are psychological moments that take hold of a team, where the slightest mistake leaves you.”

As he mentioned the words Robert Lewandowski After criticism from the Bayern Munich striker, after he did not win the cup in the last edition.

“Everyone says what they want and obviously can express themselves and say whatever they want. I don’t share what he said, but I didn’t give it much importance. What I said at the time I felt from my heart. I said he deserved the award the year before because he was the best.” And it wasn’t like that that year.”

