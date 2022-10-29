St. Louis signed another year for the MLB star – SwingComplete

Written by William Roche

When it seemed that the love affair between St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwrightwill expire after 17 years, Confirmed as my colleague Jesus Perez Vichot has already mentioned and I quote “…Veteran bowler Adam Wainwright will return as Cardinals next season…”

With this new contract signed, Wainwright will receive $17.5 million, of which $7.5 million will be repaired and another $10 million will be deferred between awards and rewards for results achieved throughout the season, a very important detail that will keep him focused. Throughout the season … the campaign to achieve its goals. In 2022 in 32 games, he won 11 games and lost 12, with an average of 3.71 achieved and 143 strikes in 191.2 rounds.

In 17 seasons in the Majors, Adam Wainwright has been called into the All-Star Game three times and has shown excellent numbers, such as winning 195 strokes, 2,147 strokes, 3.38 ERA in 2,567 innings and a third of the action. He also has two World Championship rings, which he won in 2006 against the Detroit Tigers and in 2011 defeating the Texas Rangers. If he scores 211 wins, he will become the second bowler to have the most matches in franchise history, surpassed only by Hall of Fame, Bob Gibson who finished the match with 251.

On more than one occasion during the 2022 season, John Muziliak, COO of St.Louis Organization, and Oliver Marmol, Team Manager, have expressed their desire that Wainwright continue for another year, because at the age of 41 he is still a star in the box and exercises great leadership within the club, In addition to being a great role model for other shooters.