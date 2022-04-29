Emilio Azcaraga makes a mistake and steals the victory from America’s Fernando Ortiz

Emilio Azcarraga It was an important part of Gianni Infantino’s visitFIFA President to Mexico to visit the Azteca Stadium. The owner of the eagles took it upon himself to show him every corner of the giant statue of Santa Ursula, then took some time to talk about the good America’s Line by Fernando Ortiz.

Tano team piles up Six consecutive victories In Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, but in censorship Azkara commented that there were fiveWhich brought him some rather negative comments from some fans.

“As the saying goes, you are as important in football as you are in the last game and happily We’ve had five wins in our last five matches. This means that the children, Fernando and the board of directors have realized the importance the club attaches to the fans‘, crossed the head of azulcremas in conversation with him TUDN.

Emilio Azcaraga hopes to see America on top

If there is no day to finish the regular phase of the tournament, the Águilas rely on themselves to qualify directly for Liguillafor this you must Beat Cruz Azul in the Clasico Joven And wait for some results. Looking at this, Emilio said he is calm because finally the team understood the demand that being at Coapa represented.

“We’re one game away from going straight into Liguilla, and I hope so. The group is very close and He understood the responsibility they bear to the masses. We have to win and that’s all‘, he confirmed.

