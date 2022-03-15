Frank Kessie is Barcelona’s first deal for next season, in the absence of an official announcement

Barcelona – Frank Casey Various sources have confirmed to ESPN that he will become Barcelona’s first deal for next season. The Milan midfielder will arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent after the Catalan club closed final details with an Ivorian agent.

Sources close to the negotiations confirm to ESPN that the 25-year-old footballer’s signing is closed in the absence of it becoming official and they insist everything is on track until Andreas Christensen The next Barcelona promotion will be for the 2022-2023 season.

Casey celebrates a goal with Milan Marco Lozzani / Getty Images

On March 3, ESPN already reported that both operations are on track and that Casey and the Chelsea defender will sign for Barcelona “except for surprises”.

ESPN reported at the time that the economic commission derived from signing Kessié as free agent was the main point of launch for the operation. Sources told ESPN that in recent days the various parties reached a solution after the African footballer’s agent, Jorge Atangana, signed with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in order to collect its share of the deal.

Christensen should be next while Barcelona is still waiting to unlock the process so he can merge too Cesar Azpilicueta as a free agent.

On November 15, ESPN revealed that the 32-year-old versatile defender was on request from Xavi for next season, and the club has since moved to finalize his signature.

2 related

Azpilicueta, whose contract with Chelsea expires in June, welcomes his arrival at the Camp Nou but the process has been delayed by the uncertain situation Chelsea is in after the UK government froze the assets of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

The Blues have the option to unilaterally renew their captain, but at Barcelona they are still confident they will release him as a reward for his career.

One way or another, Barcelona is also working in parallel on the possible signing of Ajax Nosair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan winger is another footballer whose contract expires at the end of the season and sources admit to ESPN that negotiations over his appointment are on the right track.