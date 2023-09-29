September 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ancelotti’s frank response to the Negrera-Barcelona issue clarifies Real Madrid’s position

Ancelotti’s frank response to the Negrera-Barcelona issue clarifies Real Madrid’s position

Cassandra Curtis September 29, 2023 2 min read

09-29-2023

Italian Carlo AncelottiThe Real Madrid coach expressed his “concern, like everyone else in football” after learning the latest information about the virus “Nigrera case” Yesterday, Thursday, the judge accused Barcelona of bribery and urged them to “let justice work.”

“In this case, I am concerned; Like the entire football world on such a serious matter. “Justice is working on this matter and we must allow them to work,” he said in a press conference.

“I have lived in this world of football for 40 years, and when problems like this happen, it worries us all.

“I hope that justice can do its part and reach a solution.”

Ancelotti criticizes Simeone

next to, Ancelotti He referred to Argentine words Diego Simeonetrainer Atletico MadridWhich confirmed that Miguel Angel Jill MarinThe CEO of the Red and White Club “ends up saying what many people sometimes do not want to comment on,” referring to the manager’s words published by ‘Brand’, The entity’s largest shareholder said that Real Madrid was “cheating the competition.”

He commented, “You made a mistake by making that statement and I will not get involved in a topic that has no meaning to me.” Ancelotti.

Regarding the Spanish League match

Carlo AncelottiThe respect with which they go,” the Real Madrid coach explained GironaAlthough he confirms that they have “many chances to win” and that this match will not be like the one they lost last year to Montilivi, in which they “lost the league.”

Carlo AncelottiThe respect with which they go,” the Real Madrid coach explained GironaAlthough he confirms that they have “many chances to win” and that this match will not be like the one they lost last year to Montilivi, in which they “lost the league.”

See also  The Rays seal the comeback against the Mariners with a golden HR from Yandy Diaz

“Rodrigo did not score the expected goals, but his contribution to the job was good. He played all the matches, including for his country. “Rest could help him,” he said, so it is not ruled out that he will be a substitute against Girona. He confirmed: “Vinicius is in “Very good condition, I don’t know if he will last 90 minutes, but he has completely recovered.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

James Rodriguez: Video of his amazing pitch in the Sao Paulo vs. Curitiba match – International Football – Sports

September 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Sebastian Cordova’s ex-girlfriend is blowing up over alleged infidelity

September 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: date and time by country and TV channels showing the super middleweight title fight via TV Azteca, Canal 5, ESPN and Star Plus | Boxing | Complete sport

September 28, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

“Danilo Medina identifies himself as ‘vote collector’ by Abel Martinez” | Daily menu

September 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Up to $3,230 worth of SNAP food stamps will be sent next week: Who will receive them?

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alejandro Fernandez complains to the crowd in the middle of the concert

September 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Dr.. Strickland, a researcher who “plays” with physics to advance medicine

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson