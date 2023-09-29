Ancelotti’s frank response to the Negrera-Barcelona issue clarifies Real Madrid’s position

09-29-2023
Italian Carlo AncelottiThe Real Madrid coach expressed his “concern, like everyone else in football” after learning the latest information about the virus “Nigrera case” Yesterday, Thursday, the judge accused Barcelona of bribery and urged them to “let justice work.”
“In this case, I am concerned; Like the entire football world on such a serious matter. “Justice is working on this matter and we must allow them to work,” he said in a press conference.
“I have lived in this world of football for 40 years, and when problems like this happen, it worries us all.
“I hope that justice can do its part and reach a solution.”
Ancelotti criticizes Simeone
next to, Ancelotti He referred to Argentine words Diego Simeonetrainer Atletico MadridWhich confirmed that Miguel Angel Jill MarinThe CEO of the Red and White Club “ends up saying what many people sometimes do not want to comment on,” referring to the manager’s words published by ‘Brand’, The entity’s largest shareholder said that Real Madrid was “cheating the competition.”
He commented, “You made a mistake by making that statement and I will not get involved in a topic that has no meaning to me.” Ancelotti.
Regarding the Spanish League match
Carlo AncelottiThe respect with which they go,” the Real Madrid coach explained GironaAlthough he confirms that they have “many chances to win” and that this match will not be like the one they lost last year to Montilivi, in which they “lost the league.”
Carlo AncelottiThe respect with which they go,” the Real Madrid coach explained GironaAlthough he confirms that they have “many chances to win” and that this match will not be like the one they lost last year to Montilivi, in which they “lost the league.”
“Rodrigo did not score the expected goals, but his contribution to the job was good. He played all the matches, including for his country. “Rest could help him,” he said, so it is not ruled out that he will be a substitute against Girona. He confirmed: “Vinicius is in “Very good condition, I don’t know if he will last 90 minutes, but he has completely recovered.”
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
James Rodriguez: Video of his amazing pitch in the Sao Paulo vs. Curitiba match – International Football – Sports
Sebastian Cordova’s ex-girlfriend is blowing up over alleged infidelity
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: date and time by country and TV channels showing the super middleweight title fight via TV Azteca, Canal 5, ESPN and Star Plus | Boxing | Complete sport