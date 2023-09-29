Ancelotti’s frank response to the Negrera-Barcelona issue clarifies Real Madrid’s position

09-29-2023

Italian Carlo AncelottiThe Real Madrid coach expressed his “concern, like everyone else in football” after learning the latest information about the virus “Nigrera case” Yesterday, Thursday, the judge accused Barcelona of bribery and urged them to “let justice work.”

“In this case, I am concerned; Like the entire football world on such a serious matter. “Justice is working on this matter and we must allow them to work,” he said in a press conference. “I have lived in this world of football for 40 years, and when problems like this happen, it worries us all. “I hope that justice can do its part and reach a solution.”

Ancelotti criticizes Simeone next to, Ancelotti He referred to Argentine words Diego Simeonetrainer Atletico MadridWhich confirmed that Miguel Angel Jill MarinThe CEO of the Red and White Club “ends up saying what many people sometimes do not want to comment on,” referring to the manager’s words published by ‘Brand’, The entity’s largest shareholder said that Real Madrid was “cheating the competition.” He commented, “You made a mistake by making that statement and I will not get involved in a topic that has no meaning to me.” Ancelotti. Regarding the Spanish League match Carlo AncelottiThe respect with which they go,” the Real Madrid coach explained GironaAlthough he confirms that they have “many chances to win” and that this match will not be like the one they lost last year to Montilivi, in which they “lost the league.”