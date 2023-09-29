Texas Rangers and Seattle with everything in the playoffs

On September 29 in MLB, Texas Rangers visit to Seattle Mariners To play the second match of the three series being played in T-Mobile Park From the city of Washington.

Both nineties seek to add a necessary and important victory. Seattle Mariners He continues to fight for a wild card spot. On the other side, Texas Rangers Strives to maintain leadership in what is the closest division Specialties This is 2023.

The visiting team lost in the series opener with a score of 3×2, but will seek to win the second and draw tonight in what will be the opening of the rights.

Right beginner Brian Wu It will be the opening Seattle MarinersHe has a 4-5 record and a 4.39 ERA. Woo He maintains a negative record of 0-2 with an ERA of 20.25 against the bullpen Notification this chapter. In addition, he also lost in his debut Big leagues Against them.

next to, Nathan Eovaldi will start to Texas Notification, maintains a 12-4 record and 3.26 ERA. Eovaldi has a positive record of 2-1 with an ERA of 4.17 in nine games against Seattle Mariners.

Attack leaders

Cuban man Adulis Garciais one of the most important bats in the organization Texas And next to Corey Seager And Marcus SimienThey form the attacking group of their team.

The ninth of Seattle It also has star hitters. They are led by the Dominicans Julio Rodriguez In the company of Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez, Cal Raleighamong other good hitters.

A confrontation between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers They are the clear favorites to win the division. But if they lose at least two games, their chances of reaching the playoffs could become more difficult. On the other side, Seattle They are just one game away from getting into the wild card spots and after winning the opening match they will do their best to qualify.



