March 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio

The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio

Cassandra Curtis March 16, 2022 2 min read
Ajax DT team presentation Edson Alvarez in the middle of the match against Benfica

Fitness Trainer Eric Ten Hag He couldn’t hide his annoyance after a mistake Edson Alvarez It cost the target Ajax Finally eliminate Champions League. The Mexican made a mistake on the left side of his own net.

More news from the Mexican national team:

One is Macías, the two chests you might call Tata Al Tre for not mentioning Chicharito

A free kick and Benfica’s fortune were enough to knock out Ajax, who tried by all means to score the goal that would qualify them for the Champions League quarter-finals.

After the crime he committed Edson AlvarezEric Ten Hag did not shake hands with him to take out the Mexican due to his grave mistake. In the end the result has not changed and eliminate Ajax by Benfica.

Does Alvarez live up to going to Qatar?

Edson Alvarez is one of the firmware Gerardo Martino, who will be about to classify Mexico into a new World Cup event. However, with the level shown, it’s not enough Mexican to be a starter in Tri.

More news from the Mexican national team:

The triple crack that Xavi wants in Barcelona and can get for free

See also  Mexico already knows its rivals in the CONCACAF Octagon Final heading to Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Frank Kessie is Barcelona’s first deal for next season, in the absence of an official announcement

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Cole and Donaldson case left ‘in the past’

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“I prefer Cristiano’s ego to Messi’s cold Mars”

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The Senate approves a bill so there is no time change: what it means | Univision News Politics

March 16, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March for this reason!

March 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio

March 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

LUMA Energy is asking for a 4 cent increase in your electric bill from April to June

March 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward