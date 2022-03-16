The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio

Ajax DT team presentation Edson Alvarez in the middle of the match against Benfica

March 15, 2022, 4:20 pm

Fitness Trainer Eric Ten Hag He couldn’t hide his annoyance after a mistake Edson Alvarez It cost the target Ajax Finally eliminate Champions League. The Mexican made a mistake on the left side of his own net.

A free kick and Benfica’s fortune were enough to knock out Ajax, who tried by all means to score the goal that would qualify them for the Champions League quarter-finals.

After the crime he committed Edson AlvarezEric Ten Hag did not shake hands with him to take out the Mexican due to his grave mistake. In the end the result has not changed and eliminate Ajax by Benfica.

Does Alvarez live up to going to Qatar?

Edson Alvarez is one of the firmware Gerardo Martino, who will be about to classify Mexico into a new World Cup event. However, with the level shown, it’s not enough Mexican to be a starter in Tri.

